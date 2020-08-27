VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.20

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 16089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

