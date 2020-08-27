Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. 8,413,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.