Water Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 428,303 Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,816,000. Unilever comprises about 2.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,547. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.