Water Island Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 131,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 3.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.