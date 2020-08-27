Water Island Capital LLC Boosts Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,263 shares during the quarter. Delphi Technologies makes up 4.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 3.55% of Delphi Technologies worth $43,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $21,279,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,172,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $17,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of DLPH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.64.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

