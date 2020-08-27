Water Island Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Matinas BioPharma worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $40,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,509. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on MTNB. Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

