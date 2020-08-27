Water Island Capital LLC Buys 326,084 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,084 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Qiagen worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 2,617,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,188. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,676.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

