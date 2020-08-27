Water Island Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Collier Creek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collier Creek in the second quarter worth $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collier Creek during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collier Creek during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collier Creek during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collier Creek during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Collier Creek alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Collier Creek in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

CCH traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,408. Collier Creek Holdings has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Collier Creek Profile

Collier Creek Holdings does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Collier Creek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collier Creek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.