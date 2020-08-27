Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 990,584 Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 990,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000. Fitbit comprises approximately 0.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Fitbit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,441,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,500,000 after purchasing an additional 591,291 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 64.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,554,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,467,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 581,901 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 333.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,059,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,175 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 24.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,674,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

FIT stock remained flat at $$6.45 on Thursday. 4,011,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,114. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

