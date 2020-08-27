Water Island Capital LLC Has $104.87 Million Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,107,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,836 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason makes up approximately 9.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $104,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 14.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 6.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM remained flat at $$49.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares in the company, valued at $37,106,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

