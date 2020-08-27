Water Island Capital LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Water Island Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 212,612 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 906,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 395,100 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 1,752,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $283.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.18. Baytex Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.78.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTE. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.72.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

