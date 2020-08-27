Water Island Capital LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 79.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter worth $235,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 26.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

ARCH stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 203,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,712. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $89.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.36 million, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

