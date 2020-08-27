Water Island Capital LLC Increases Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,038 shares during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks comprises 0.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 175.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,401 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,860. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

