Water Island Capital LLC Invests $121,000 in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 3,560,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. CNX Resources Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

