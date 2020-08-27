Water Island Capital LLC Invests $249,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

UBER traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,299,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

