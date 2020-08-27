Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,347,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,000. Portola Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $884,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NASDAQ PTLA remained flat at $$18.03 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

