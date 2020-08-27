Water Island Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,488. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

