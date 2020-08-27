Water Island Capital LLC Raises Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Aecom makes up approximately 0.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aecom by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Aecom stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 806,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,655. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.