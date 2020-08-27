Water Island Capital LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 839,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,143 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the second quarter valued at $901,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,406. Tribune Publishing Co has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

