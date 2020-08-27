Water Island Capital LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. ChampionX makes up 0.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $30,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $24,080,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $8,125,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $6,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 1,537,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ChampionX Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.47.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

