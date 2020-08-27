Water Island Capital LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Hennessy Capital comprises 0.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.83% of Hennessy Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 414,976 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 244,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 179,232 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $321,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,694. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HCAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 1,863,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00. Hennessy Capital has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.40.

Hennessy Capital Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

