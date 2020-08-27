Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 153.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 111,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 524,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,726. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $910.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.28%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

