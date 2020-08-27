Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $341,477.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $341,477.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00127568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.01635679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00199886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00152561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,874 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

