Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.56

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and traded as high as $82.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.07.

About Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.