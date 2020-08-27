Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Medtronic (MDT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $117.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $113.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Medtronic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s lower-than-expected earnings and weak performances demonstrated by the company at CER, backed by dismal performance in all major business segments and geographies are concerning. The company’s performance was primarily impacted from deferred procedures due to the pandemic. Escalating costs and expenses persistently put pressure on its margins. Unfavorable currency movement once again deterred growth in the quarter. Over the past six months, Medtronic underperformed its industry. Yet, it saw significant growth in airways and ventilators sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 amid the pandemic. It is currently focusing on the geographical diversification of its businesses, apart from product innovation. Also, Medtronic demonstrated a strong solvency position. Its fourth quarter performance saw better-than-expected revenues.”

7/15/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,871,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Medtronic PLC alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.