West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 601,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.02.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

