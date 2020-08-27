West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 4,619,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,530. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

