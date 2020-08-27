West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 490,919 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period.

TAT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 414,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,922. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

