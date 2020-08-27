West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,545,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,568,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

