West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 90,000 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW accounts for approximately 12.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 1.12% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $53,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 14,215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

CIM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 1,864,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,850. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.88. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

