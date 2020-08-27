West Family Investments Inc. Sells 14,800 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NEWTEK Business Services were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 52.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 1,041.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 96,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,777. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $390.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 96.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NEWTEK Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

