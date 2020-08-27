West Family Investments Inc. Sells 15,600 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 1,245,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,395. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.