West Family Investments Inc. Sells 68,910 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,910 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 0.73% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 163.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.45% and a negative net margin of 173.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

