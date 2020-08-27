Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$2.49. 1,756,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.