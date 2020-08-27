Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 5,829,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,928,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $69,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.