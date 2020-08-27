Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 5,829,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,928,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.
The firm has a market cap of $84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.
About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)
Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
