WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 4.8%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 752,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 796,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 369,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $210,755.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WidePoint by 58.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $632,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

