WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCAGY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 162,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,909. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.