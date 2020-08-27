WPP (NYSE:WPP) Trading Up 6.6%

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 278,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 268,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.