WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 414,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 3.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.