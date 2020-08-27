Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Holdings Increased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,004 shares during the period. Wright Medical Group makes up about 8.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 2.46% of Wright Medical Group worth $94,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,541 shares of company stock valued at $462,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMGI remained flat at $$30.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 708,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.