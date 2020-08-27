XIO (XIO) One Day Volume Tops $122,175.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One XIO token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00004635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $122,175.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000546 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002092 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001301 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008686 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,368,238 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

