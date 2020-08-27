Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

PINE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

PINE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,543. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.