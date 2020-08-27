Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post sales of $10.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $15.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $41.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $43.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.05 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 300,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

