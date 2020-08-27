Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

ATHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Athersys news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 3.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 19.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 1,220,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,962. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $427.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -1.70.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

