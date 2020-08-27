Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.39. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 8,384,728 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Zion Oil & Gas worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

