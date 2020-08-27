Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,946 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.76. 1,917,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,336. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

