ZPER Price Hits $0.0004 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. ZPER has a market cap of $477,757.52 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Allbit, Liquid and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00082888 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002428 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040593 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008045 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

