-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 215,000 shares of company stock worth $130,250 in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.