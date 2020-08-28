$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.23. 23,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 758,978 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,504,000 after acquiring an additional 632,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 541,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 441,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 184.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 420,240 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

