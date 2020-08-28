$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. 558,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,597. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 142.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

